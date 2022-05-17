SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Four students charged after 3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say four students were charged after three firearms were found at a middle school in Goose Creek.

Three students were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia while one was released on a custodial promise following the incident that happened at Sedgefield Middle School on Monday.

A newly released report states that incident began at 8:15 a.m. when an SRO at the school met with a witness and a principal for a report of a student in possession of a handgun.

The witness said that one of the suspects was showing a gun on the bus that morning, and the guns were being passed between the suspects until they ended up in one of the suspect’s book bags.

A report states that the weapons were recovered in the book bag and were listed as a .380 Titan-MOD. 380 cal., a Titan Cal. 25, and a Colt police .38 which was stolen out of Alaska.

Also recovered from the bag was a Glock 9mm magazine, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead

Latest News

Skyrocketing food prices, record setting gas prices and the continued escalation of inflation...
Chicken to cost Charleston County School District $1 million more next year
Bryan Alejandro Garcia Sandoval was arrested Friday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual...
N. Charleston man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor
Walter Laquan Bradley is charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to...
Man charged with assault, causing damage at N. Charleston school
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting