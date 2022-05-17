Four students charged after 3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say four students were charged after three firearms were found at a middle school in Goose Creek.

Three students were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia while one was released on a custodial promise following the incident that happened at Sedgefield Middle School on Monday.

A newly released report states that incident began at 8:15 a.m. when an SRO at the school met with a witness and a principal for a report of a student in possession of a handgun.

The witness said that one of the suspects was showing a gun on the bus that morning, and the guns were being passed between the suspects until they ended up in one of the suspect’s book bags.

A report states that the weapons were recovered in the book bag and were listed as a .380 Titan-MOD. 380 cal., a Titan Cal. 25, and a Colt police .38 which was stolen out of Alaska.

Also recovered from the bag was a Glock 9mm magazine, according to deputies.

