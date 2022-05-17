SC Lottery
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom

An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom. (Source: WAVE)
By Kathleen Ninke and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - A video of a high school student in Indiana is going viral of him taking home the crown of prom king at his high school dance.

WAVE reports Cristian Hernandez, 18, dressed in drag for the big dance while taking home the crown. He said his outfit took him five hours to complete, but it was worth it.

“I was nervous going in, but then I walked on the red carpet, and everyone was screaming. I was more comfortable after that,” Hernandez said.

Like his fellow nominees, he considered wearing a tuxedo, but something told him to mark the occasion with more flair.

“I was telling everyone, ‘Oh, I’m going to wear a suit,’ and then I came up looking like a goddess,” Hernandez said.

The TikTok video of his crowning at Jeffersonville High School has been viewed more than 160,000 times as of Monday evening.

And while his win of the prom king title is meaningful, Hernandez said he recognizes that it’s significant to others he hasn’t even met.

“I’m glad it means a lot to them because I really want people to open and be themselves,” Hernandez said. “I know there’s plenty of people that have hate towards the LGBT [community], and I’m just trying to push some doors open for the community.”

Hernandez is nonbinary, and his pronouns are “he” or “they.” He also said not everyone was cheering for him, but his win wasn’t for them.

“There were boys commenting that I shouldn’t have won,” Hernandez said. “I shrugged them off.”

The 18-year-old said it’s easy to forget the naysayers because he has seen so much positive feedback.

“It really just warms my heart. Sometimes I even get a tingly feeling, almost like love but almost crying,” Hernandez said. “Alumni have contacted me saying they’re proud of me. Especially hearing ‘I’m proud of you?’ It just feels really good.”

Hernandez will graduate from Jeffersonville High next month and said he plans to attend Ivy Tech in Indianapolis along with continuing to create drag content.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

