Incoming DD2 Supt. to make $210K per year, has $1K monthly car allowance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Dorchester School District Two Superintendent-elect Dr. Shane Robbins will be making over $200,000 per year, and that’s not the only big benefit he will be receiving.

Last month, DD2 announced Dr. Shane Robbins as its new leader once current Superintendent Joseph Pye retires at the end of June.

The details of Dr. Robbins’ employment contract with the district were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to his employment contract with the district, Dr. Robbins will be paid an annual salary of $210,000 per year. That’s an over $30,000 salary increase from his current superintendent role at Kershaw County Schools.

His contract also states he will receive annual increases in his salary that is equal to the percentage certified employees get from the board of trustees.

As part of his contract, Dr. Robbins will be provided with a $1,000 monthly car allowance as reimbursement for any in-district travel.

The district will also provide him with either a laptop or an iPad, pay him $100 per month for his cellphone bill and $200 per month into his health savings account.

Dr. Robbins will also be provided a $100,000 dollar term life insurance policy.

Through a separate Freedom of Information Act request, Dr. Robbins received a letter dated Dec. 18, 2020 from the Kershaw County School Board rating him as an “effective” superintendent during an annual evaluation.

The Kershaw County School Board of Trustees commended his decision to be proactive with e-learning when schools were closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The board also said he did “a wonderful job addressing the safety and welfare of students and staff and made a lot of positive changes for safety, such as the entry into buildings, instituting identification badges for all staff and board members, adding a safety coordinator and working with the local sheriff to effectively protect our students and staff.”

Board members also said Dr. Robbins did an exceptional job dealing with COVID-19 and applauded the way he handled the tornado at North Central High School, using an old campus to keep students learning.

The school board also applauded his dedication to the Kershaw County community, saying he was visible and made himself available to attend events.

Although the board described their working relationship with Dr. Robbins as very positive, they asked him to place more focus on how he communicated with them.

“While we believe delegation is an important attribute for the district’s leader so that you can focus on the district’s top priorities, please follow-up and ensure that when individual requests for information are made by board members, the information is received and shared with the full board,” the letter to Dr. Robbins stated.

Dr. Robbins has agreed to move to Dorchester School District Two by Aug. 1, and the district has agreed to reimburse him for all reasonable expenses to relocate him and his family to the Lowcountry.

The superintendent-elect’s first day on the job will be on July 1.

