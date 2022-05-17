James Island’s Garner headlines honorees by SC Baseball Coaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Pitcher/Catcher Hogan Garner was named the 4-A player of the year in South Carolina by the state’s coaches association on Friday.
Garner has hit .463 this season with 6 homers and 38 RBI while also going 6-0 with 1 save and 45 K’s in 36.1 innings of work on the mound.
Berkeley’s Miller McGuire and Summerville’s PJ Morlando were among the Lowcountry players honored as Region Players of the year as well.
The complete list of All-State teams are listed below.
*Bolded names were Region Players of the Year
*Classification Players of the Year listed at the bottom
AAAAA All-State
Zac Cowan-Blythewood
Jay Dillard-TL Hanna
Braeden Harrison-Dorman
Tristan Smith-Boiling Springs
Beau Hollins-River Bluff
Luke Janack-Carolina Forest
Miller McGuire-Berkeley
PJ Morlando-Summerville
Ben Lumsden-JL Mann
Garrett Fulmer-Spartanburg
Adams Faucett-Dorman
Connnor Rasmussen-Fort Mill
Mathieu Curtis-Fort Mill
Caleb McCants-Blythewood
John Rollings-Blythewood
Davis Wright-Blythewood
Alex Nevils-Blythewood
Walker Mitchell-River Bluff
Todd Hudson-River Bluff
Nathan Hall-Lexington
Cole Long-Lexington
Kevin Samonsky-Dutch Fork
Josh McCusker-Carolina Forest
Nolan Alexander-Carolina Forest
Ryder Manale-Wando
Jackson Proctor-Berkeley
Chase Stryker-Ashley Ridge
Thayer Tavormina-Summerville
AAAA All-State Team
Noah Robinson-Westside
Mavis Graves-Eastside
Harrison Wilson-Catawba Ridge
Shane Keup-Dreher
Grant Loggins-AC Flora
John Allen Forrester-Airport
Cam Canarella-Hartsville
Hogan Garner-James Island
Jake McCoy-Catawba Ridge
David Mershon-Eastside
Chance Hall-North Myrtle Beach
Keillor Osbon-James Island
Jake Sears-AC Flora
Aydin Palmer-South Florence
Trevor Testerman-Catawba Ridge
Max Branham-Lugoff Elgin
Owen French-James Island
Ellijah Tiller-Greenwood
Julian Scott-Irmo
Brody Fowler-Eastside
AAA All-State Team
Jacob McGovern-Seneca
Eli Hudgins-Powdersville
Wilson Wages-Clinton
Michael Lindler-Mid-Carolina
Skyler King-Brookland-Cayce
Landon DeLavan-Lakewood
T.J. Anderson-Aynor
Jackson Sobel-Oceanside Collegiate
Harrison Crawford-Belton-Honaea Path
Brody Conn-Daniel
Gavin Troyer-Powdersville
AJ Cammarota-Blue Ridge
Ricky Montalvo-Chapman
Jeb Dawson-Broome
Jace Martin-Mid-Carolina
BJ Etheridge-Brookland-Cayce
Ty Marshall-Brookland-Cayce
Drew Johnson-Strom Thurmond
Trey Bright-Lake City
Michael Norris-Marlboro County
Carson Krasula-Aynor
Hampton Spires-Aynor
Andrew Bowers-Oceanside Collegiate
Aryan Patel-Hanahan
AA All- State Team
Ty Price-Abbeville
Jesse Bowers-Landrum
Peyton Starkey-Gray Collegiate
Kyle Percival-Andrew Jackson
Jerry Sanders-Barnwell
Jake Herndon-Woodland
Jakobe Sims-Marion High School
Payne Davis-Ninety Six
Cade LInker-Crescent
Trent Delgado-Abbeville
Jacky Murphy-St. Joseph’s
Kolby Capps-Blacksburg
Brent Stukes-Gray Collegiate
Cade Bouknight-B-L
Ashton Phillips-Andrew Jackson
Landon Peavy-Andrew Jackson
Brody Sanders-Buford
Toby Troutman-Woodland
Grayson Mitchell-Philip Simmons
Surarian Harrison-Woodland
Tripp Williams-Philip Simmons
Coton Starling-Chesterfield
Collin Minshew-Latta
Dylan Shelley-Latta
A All-State Team
Khalil Tolson-Southside Christian
Seth Morrow-Lewisville
Jarrett Wooten-Williston-Elko
Kyler Odom-East Clarendon
Colby Thorndyke-Green Sea-Floyds
Logan King-Charleston Math & Science
Van Herrington-Low Country Leadership
Bubba Lytle-Branchville
Carson Boleman-Southside Christian
Dalton Stroud-Green Sea-Floyds
Jace Avant-Johnsonville
Zack Hunt-Lake View
Wes Ard-East Clarendon
Jordan Gibson-Ridge Spring-Monetta
Jonathan Looper-Branchville
Nelson Vaughan-Southside Christian
Zander Poston-Hannah-Pamplico
Ben Coyle-Lewisville
Brandon Hershberger-Dixie
Cason English-Whitmire
All Classifications POY - Tristan Smith-Boiling Springs
5A POY-Zac Coward-Blythewood
4A POY-Hogan Garner-James Island
3A POY-Jacob McGovern-Seneca
2A-POY-Kyle Percival-Andrew Jackson
1A POY-Colby Thorndyke-Green Sea-Floyds
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.