James Island’s Garner headlines honorees by SC Baseball Coaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Pitcher/Catcher Hogan Garner was named the 4-A player of the year in South Carolina by the state’s coaches association on Friday.

Garner has hit .463 this season with 6 homers and 38 RBI while also going 6-0 with 1 save and 45 K’s in 36.1 innings of work on the mound.

Berkeley’s Miller McGuire and Summerville’s PJ Morlando were among the Lowcountry players honored as Region Players of the year as well.

The complete list of All-State teams are listed below.

*Bolded names were Region Players of the Year

*Classification Players of the Year listed at the bottom

AAAAA All-State

Zac Cowan-Blythewood

Jay Dillard-TL Hanna

Braeden Harrison-Dorman

Tristan Smith-Boiling Springs

Beau Hollins-River Bluff

Luke Janack-Carolina Forest

Miller McGuire-Berkeley

PJ Morlando-Summerville

Ben Lumsden-JL Mann

Garrett Fulmer-Spartanburg

Adams Faucett-Dorman

Connnor Rasmussen-Fort Mill

Mathieu Curtis-Fort Mill

Caleb McCants-Blythewood

John Rollings-Blythewood

Davis Wright-Blythewood

Alex Nevils-Blythewood

Walker Mitchell-River Bluff

Todd Hudson-River Bluff

Nathan Hall-Lexington

Cole Long-Lexington

Kevin Samonsky-Dutch Fork

Josh McCusker-Carolina Forest

Nolan Alexander-Carolina Forest

Ryder Manale-Wando

Jackson Proctor-Berkeley

Chase Stryker-Ashley Ridge

Thayer Tavormina-Summerville

AAAA All-State Team

Noah Robinson-Westside

Mavis Graves-Eastside

Harrison Wilson-Catawba Ridge

Shane Keup-Dreher

Grant Loggins-AC Flora

John Allen Forrester-Airport

Cam Canarella-Hartsville

Hogan Garner-James Island

Jake McCoy-Catawba Ridge

David Mershon-Eastside

Chance Hall-North Myrtle Beach

Keillor Osbon-James Island

Jake Sears-AC Flora

Aydin Palmer-South Florence

Trevor Testerman-Catawba Ridge

Max Branham-Lugoff Elgin

Owen French-James Island

Ellijah Tiller-Greenwood

Julian Scott-Irmo

Brody Fowler-Eastside

AAA All-State Team

Jacob McGovern-Seneca

Eli Hudgins-Powdersville

Wilson Wages-Clinton

Michael Lindler-Mid-Carolina

Skyler King-Brookland-Cayce

Landon DeLavan-Lakewood

T.J. Anderson-Aynor

Jackson Sobel-Oceanside Collegiate

Harrison Crawford-Belton-Honaea Path

Brody Conn-Daniel

Gavin Troyer-Powdersville

AJ Cammarota-Blue Ridge

Ricky Montalvo-Chapman

Jeb Dawson-Broome

Jace Martin-Mid-Carolina

BJ Etheridge-Brookland-Cayce

Ty Marshall-Brookland-Cayce

Drew Johnson-Strom Thurmond

Trey Bright-Lake City

Michael Norris-Marlboro County

Carson Krasula-Aynor

Hampton Spires-Aynor

Andrew Bowers-Oceanside Collegiate

Aryan Patel-Hanahan

AA All- State Team

Ty Price-Abbeville

Jesse Bowers-Landrum

Peyton Starkey-Gray Collegiate

Kyle Percival-Andrew Jackson

Jerry Sanders-Barnwell

Jake Herndon-Woodland

Jakobe Sims-Marion High School

Payne Davis-Ninety Six

Cade LInker-Crescent

Trent Delgado-Abbeville

Jacky Murphy-St. Joseph’s

Kolby Capps-Blacksburg

Brent Stukes-Gray Collegiate

Cade Bouknight-B-L

Ashton Phillips-Andrew Jackson

Landon Peavy-Andrew Jackson

Brody Sanders-Buford

Toby Troutman-Woodland

Grayson Mitchell-Philip Simmons

Surarian Harrison-Woodland

Tripp Williams-Philip Simmons

Coton Starling-Chesterfield

Collin Minshew-Latta

Dylan Shelley-Latta

A All-State Team

Khalil Tolson-Southside Christian

Seth Morrow-Lewisville

Jarrett Wooten-Williston-Elko

Kyler Odom-East Clarendon

Colby Thorndyke-Green Sea-Floyds

Logan King-Charleston Math & Science

Van Herrington-Low Country Leadership

Bubba Lytle-Branchville

Carson Boleman-Southside Christian

Dalton Stroud-Green Sea-Floyds

Jace Avant-Johnsonville

Zack Hunt-Lake View

Wes Ard-East Clarendon

Jordan Gibson-Ridge Spring-Monetta

Jonathan Looper-Branchville

Nelson Vaughan-Southside Christian

Zander Poston-Hannah-Pamplico

Ben Coyle-Lewisville

Brandon Hershberger-Dixie

Cason English-Whitmire

All Classifications POY - Tristan Smith-Boiling Springs

5A POY-Zac Coward-Blythewood

4A POY-Hogan Garner-James Island

3A POY-Jacob McGovern-Seneca

2A-POY-Kyle Percival-Andrew Jackson

1A POY-Colby Thorndyke-Green Sea-Floyds

