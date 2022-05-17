SC Lottery
Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

