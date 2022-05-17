Man charged with assault, causing damage at N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a man has been charged after attacking students and damaging a guitar at a North Charleston school Monday night.

Walter Laquan Bradley is charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property, according to jail records.

An incident report states an off-duty police officer arrived at approximately 6 p.m. to the Charleston County School of the Arts and was met by a school employee who ran into the gym and called for the officer.

The witness told the officer a man was attacking students and had made a comment about police having chased him earlier, the report states.

The officer reported entering the auditorium where Bradley turned and said, “Take me to jail.” Bradley got on the floor and allowed the officer to handcuff him while saying, “Shoot me,” the report states.

A witness captured video of Bradley being carried out of the Charleston County School of the Arts by police officers. (Kia Brisbane)

The officer called for backup as he struggled to keep Bradley on the floor, the report states. Police say he did not respond to verbal commands or answer any questions.

Charleston County EMS arrived and spoke with a victim who said he had been struck by Bradley. Police also said a Fender guitar was vandalized in the incident.

Four officers carried Bradley outside and secured him in the rear of a marked patrol car because of his “combative nature,” an incident report states.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt released the following statement on the incident Tuesday morning:

A trespasser entered the Charleston County School of the Arts auditorium on the Bonds-Wilson campus during a practice for an upcoming student performance yesterday evening, pushed a student, and damaged an instrument.

Staff members on the stage intervened quickly to protect the students while law enforcement was immediately notified. The responding police officer quickly apprehended the suspect without further incident. A review of security footage shows the individual entered the building through a locked door that did not latch properly.

District and school staff take the matter very seriously. We greatly appreciate the North Charleston Police Department’s quick response and the additional presence on campus today and for all afterschool activities.

Counselors from both schools and the district are meeting with students present at the rehearsal yesterday. We want to ensure all students have access to support and encourage them to reach out to school personnel with concerns or questions.

Jail records state a judge set bond at a total of $3,000 for the two charges. He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

