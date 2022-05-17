SC Lottery
Missing Upstate woman’s body found after 8-month search

Belongings found hidden in bee box on man’s property, according to federal warrants
Edna Suttles
Edna Suttles(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard and Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that the body of a missing Upstate woman was found on Monday morning.

Edna Suttles’ body was located in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton, NC around 10 a.m.

She was reported missing from Greenville County on August 27, 2021.

In a federal search warrant that was unsealed in March, detectives investigating Suttles’ disappearance said they found surveillance video of Daniel Printz getting into her Jeep at the Food Lion in Travelers Rest on the day she went missing.

Surveillance of Edna Suttles' Jeep.
Surveillance of Edna Suttles' Jeep.(FOX Carolina News)

Printz was arrested in September on weapons and auto theft charges.

When searching Printz’s property on Kiser Road in Rutherford County, investigators said they found Suttles’ purse, Jeep keys and other items belonging to her hidden in a bee box.

According to the search warrant, Printz confessed to killing multiple people but no specific names were disclosed. He has not been charged in connection with Suttles’ disappearance.

Details about how and when Suttles died have not yet been released.

Suttles’ death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Investigators said they will release more information at the conclusion of their investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search warrant: Rutherford Co. man confesses to killing multiple people

