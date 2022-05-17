SC Lottery
N. Charleston man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Bryan Alejandro Garcia Sandoval was arrested Friday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s office says a 22-year-old North Charleston man faces multiple counts connected with child sexual abuse material.

Bryan Alejandro Garcia Sandoval was arrested Friday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Charleston Police made the arrest.

Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, Wilson’s office says.

A judge set bond at $10,000 for each count, for a total of $100,000, jail records state.

