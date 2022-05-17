SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Near record high temperatures later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry weather is here to stay with high pressure in control. No rain is expected through the end of the work and school week. The cold front that crossed the area this morning brought lower humidity today, but humidity will rise later this week. Highs will climb into the low 90s with mid 90s expected on Thursday and Friday. We may come close to the record high of 95° on Thursday. By the weekend, we expect a few showers and storms each day with highs slowly dropping into the 80s by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 91, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 95, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 94, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 71.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 70.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday night forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
The Heat Is On!
VIDEO: Monday night weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday night weather forecast