Near record high temperatures later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry weather is here to stay with high pressure in control. No rain is expected through the end of the work and school week. The cold front that crossed the area this morning brought lower humidity today, but humidity will rise later this week. Highs will climb into the low 90s with mid 90s expected on Thursday and Friday. We may come close to the record high of 95° on Thursday. By the weekend, we expect a few showers and storms each day with highs slowly dropping into the 80s by Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 91, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 95, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 94, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 71.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 70.

