Near record highs later this week!

By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry early this morning producing a few overnight showers and thunderstorms. Dry weather has now returned and no rain is expected through the end of the work and school week. The cold front is helping to lower the humidity slightly today and may bring down the temperatures one or two degrees this afternoon compared to yesterday. Outside of that, it’s more of the same with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures this afternoon in the upper 80s. Highs will climb into the low 90s with mid 90s expected on Thursday and Friday. We may come close to the record high of 95° on Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 91.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 94.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

