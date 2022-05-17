SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting

Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges in an April shooting in the Pepperhill area.

Gustavao Wright-Hills Jr. is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The charges stem from a shooting on April 26 where officers responded to the 3,000 block of Vinewood Drive to investigate a report of shots being fired.

Police say Gustavao followed a vehicle out of Generation X and fired into a vehicle occupied by the victim.

Jacobs said Gustavao was arrested Monday.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

Latest News

Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
1 dead in Berkeley County shooting, deputies confirm
A new study ranked Charleston among the top 15 summer travel destinations.
Charleston ranks in top 15 summer travel destinations, study says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston announces plans for annual July 4 celebration
Property owners along King Street will have the opportunity Tuesday night to give feedback and...
Downtown property owners get chance to raise concerns over improvement plan