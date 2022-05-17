Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges in an April shooting in the Pepperhill area.

Gustavao Wright-Hills Jr. is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The charges stem from a shooting on April 26 where officers responded to the 3,000 block of Vinewood Drive to investigate a report of shots being fired.

Police say Gustavao followed a vehicle out of Generation X and fired into a vehicle occupied by the victim.

Jacobs said Gustavao was arrested Monday.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.