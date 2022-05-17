SC Lottery
Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

