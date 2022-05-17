SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience

A new report on consumer spending shows inflation will be a problem for months to come. (CNN)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% in April, a solid increase that underscores Americans’ ability to keep ramping up spending even as inflation persists at nearly a 40-year high.

The increase was driven by greater sales of cars, electronics, and at restaurants, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

Even adjusting for inflation, which was 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, sales increased. Gas prices fell slightly last month, restraining inflation, after soaring in March in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high. (CNN, SENATE TV, POOL, AAA)

Consumers are providing critical support to the economy even after a year of seeing prices spiral higher for gas, food, rent and other necessities. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year, but consumer and business spending still increased at a healthy pace.

Strong hiring, rapid wage increases and a healthy level of savings — on average — have bolstered consumers’ financial health despite a sharp increase in consumer prices of 8.3% in April compared with a year ago. The increase was just below a four-decade high reached in March.

Still, economists are watching closely to see if consumer spending can continue to outpace inflation. Slower spending would drag down the economy’s growth. While that might bring down inflation, it would also threaten to push the economy into recession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who authorities say ran from his...
Authorities identify man killed following high-speed chase on I-26
Brittanee Drexel
Arrest affidavits: Man strangled Brittanee Drexel, concealed evidence
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday afternoon that a tip led to the discovery...
3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek, 3 students detained
Raymond Moody was arrested on May 4 on a charge of obstruction of justice, according to deputies.
Warrant: Man concealed or disposed of evidence on date of Drexel disappearance
A 25-year-old woman died Friday night in a shooting on Hazelwood Drive in Charleston, the...
Coroner IDs woman killed in Friday night West Ashley shooting

Latest News

Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman.
WATCH: Florida K9 finds missing woman
The White House announced Tuesday that U.S. households can request an additional eight free...
Biden offering additional 8 free COVID-19 tests to public
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he’s vowed to fight
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment