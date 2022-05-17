SC Lottery
Walterboro Police locate missing Georgia teen


Walterboro Police officers confirmed they located a runaway teen reported missing from Georgia and a second juvenile early Tuesday morning.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police say they found a missing 15-year-old girl who deputies in Richmond County, Georgia said had run away from home.

The teen had last been seen Friday leaving her high school on foot. Deputies in Georgia said she fled from school staff after being caught skipping school.

Walterboro Police said they found the teen and a second juvenile early Tuesday morning.

Both have been reunited with their families, police said.

