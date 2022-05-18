SC Lottery
Airline cites jet fuel costs in canceling service between Charleston, Orlando

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will refund those who have purchased airfare for its flights between Charleston and Orlando.(Source: Avelo Airlines)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will refund those who have purchased airfare for its flights between Charleston and Orlando.

The airline confirmed it canceled plans for service to and from Charleston International Airport to Orlando, which it just announced on April 26.

“Unfortunately, current demand is not sufficient to justify flying this route at today’s record-high jet fuel prices,” Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff said.

That service was set to run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning on June 30.

Everyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund and they have already received a letter from Avelo’s founder and CEO, Andrew Levy, Goff said.

The airline said it will continue service between Charleston International Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, which it announced back in February.

That service began on May 5.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

