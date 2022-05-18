Charleston Co. selected for initiative focused on link between housing instability, incarceration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is one of four communities selected for a national program designed to advance community-driven efforts to break the link between housing instability and jail incarceration.

The program called ‘Just Home Project’ is led by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation with technical support and coordination by the Urban Institute.

“Charleston County is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the MacArthur Foundation on this project,” Deputy County Administrator of Community Services Christine DuRant said. “...With support from the Urban Institute, our team aims to create a community-informed program that takes a housing-first approach paired with targeted supportive services for individuals caught in the revolving door between homelessness and incarceration. Our hope is that this demonstration project will set the stage for additional efforts that contribute to decreasing jail population and tackling the racially disparate footprint that the criminal justice system has on our community.”

The county says Charleston-based organizations and agencies like One80 Place will be a top priority as the county begins the program.

“One80 Place is keenly aware of the perpetual cycle some homeless individuals are caught in, between jail and homelessness,” One80 Place CEO Stacey W. Denaux said. “The hard work of the CJCC’s (Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council) pilot program shed light on systems failures and missed opportunities to disrupt this cycle.”

After the planning process, the county will have the opportunity to receive additional grant dollars and program-related investments from MacArthur to establish housing and fund supportive services for populations that are not being served by existing resources.

MacArthur plans to provide long-term loans totaling up to $15 million across the four participating sites, according to a news release.

The planning period for the project goes from April to September. The implementation period is from September to February 2024.

