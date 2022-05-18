Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl whose parents have reported her missing.

Grace Nolen, 15, was last seen Monday in West Ashley. Police say she has friends and connections in the Goose Creek area.

Police did not provide a physical description for her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty police detective.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.