Deputies looking for missing Greenville teen last seen in West Ashley

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a 15-year-old boy last seen in the West Ashley area.

Robert Parker, from Greenville but living in West Ashley, was last seen at 755 Hitching Post Rd. between 9 p.m. on May 14 and 12:20 p.m. on May 15.

Parker may be with another juvenile, deputies say. They also may be wearing pajamas.

No foul play is suspected.

Deputies describe Parker as being 5′5″, weighing around 150 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information, call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Detective Jacko at 843-529-5357.

