DHEC reaffirms focus on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department says they are encouraging people to monitor weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths as cases are on the rise in South Carolina.

Data on hospitalizations and deaths provide a more complete picture of how COVID-19 is impacting communities in a severe way, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“While we continue to track reportable cases, treating COVID-19 as endemic means paying closer attention to severe cases of the virus, meaning those that unfortunately result in hospitalization and death,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.

951 cases were reported the week of March 27-April 2; a consistent rise was reported each of the following weeks, including 5,566 cases the week of May 8-14.

With the summer coming up, DHEC also says it is important to take preventative measures in stopping COVID surges including getting tested when recommended, masking during times of high transmission or by choice and getting all recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters if eligible.

“While DHEC will continue playing a very important role in preventing COVID-19 cases, individuals’ personal decisions to act now will determine how successful we are at limiting severe cases this summer and beyond,” Simmer said.

While cases are on the rise, Simmer says they are seeing COVID deaths on the decline.

“We are encouraged by seeing our hospitals operating at less than maximum capacity and seeing deaths on a steady decline over the last several weeks,” Simmer said.

Click here for DHEC’s county-level dashboard, which is updated weekly on Tuesdays.

