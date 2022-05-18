SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC reaffirms focus on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths

Data on hospitalizations and deaths provide a more complete picture of how COVID-19 is...
Data on hospitalizations and deaths provide a more complete picture of how COVID-19 is impacting communities in a severe way, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).(WIS-TV)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department says they are encouraging people to monitor weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths as cases are on the rise in South Carolina.

Data on hospitalizations and deaths provide a more complete picture of how COVID-19 is impacting communities in a severe way, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“While we continue to track reportable cases, treating COVID-19 as endemic means paying closer attention to severe cases of the virus, meaning those that unfortunately result in hospitalization and death,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.

951 cases were reported the week of March 27-April 2; a consistent rise was reported each of the following weeks, including 5,566 cases the week of May 8-14.

With the summer coming up, DHEC also says it is important to take preventative measures in stopping COVID surges including getting tested when recommended, masking during times of high transmission or by choice and getting all recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters if eligible.

“While DHEC will continue playing a very important role in preventing COVID-19 cases, individuals’ personal decisions to act now will determine how successful we are at limiting severe cases this summer and beyond,” Simmer said.

While cases are on the rise, Simmer says they are seeing COVID deaths on the decline.

“We are encouraged by seeing our hospitals operating at less than maximum capacity and seeing deaths on a steady decline over the last several weeks,” Simmer said.

Click here for DHEC’s county-level dashboard, which is updated weekly on Tuesdays.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
Walter Laquan Bradley is charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to...
Man charged with assault, causing damage at N. Charleston school
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
Bryan Alejandro Garcia Sandoval was arrested Friday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual...
N. Charleston man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

The program called ‘Just Home Project’ is led by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur...
Charleston Co. selected for initiative focused on link between housing instability, incarceration
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
The Charleston Police Department says the goal is education first and enforcement second when...
Charleston police urging golf cart safety, compliance after crashes
Current openings include, CDL drivers, parts & service coordinator, plant...
Working Wednesdays: Knight’s Companies hiring managers, drivers and others