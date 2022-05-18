Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have charged a woman who is accused of causing a collision between an Amtrak train and an SUV which killed three people.

Authorities charged 24-year-old Aszeria Vanderhorst on Wednesday in connection with the crash that happened in the Fall of 2021 on Remount Road near Dutton Street. She has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

The crash took the lives of 22-year-old Taisia Newton, 29-year-old Danielle Branton, and 32-year-old Reshana Lambright.

According to North Charleston police officials, the arrest was just made recently due to the complex investigation and scene which took time to go over.

“Also there were numerous key pieces of evidence from tests and records that took some time to get the results back. It then took a while to go through and analyze those results,” North Charleston police officials said.

Lambright’s estate has also filed a suit against Vanderhorst and a club which allegedly served alcohol to Vanderhorst before the collision.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 2021, police responded to the crash and found the three deceased victims along with Vanderhorst who had suffered serious injuries. Police said an investigation showed that before Vanderhorst’s vehicle approached, the railroad crossing warning lights began to flash and the crossing arms were lowering for an approaching train.

According to investigators, the vehicle went around the crossing arm and was then struck on the passenger side by the train. The train was carrying 500 passengers at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported from the passengers.

Lawsuit against Vanderhorst

On Tuesday, the estate of Reshana Lambright filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Vanderhorst, the New Jack City nightclub, and Courtnay Coan and Randolph Alston who are associated with the club.

Lawyers say Lambright was helping to celebrate Vanderhorst’s birthday and decided to join the suspect in attending a Halloween party at New Jack City’s nightclub in North Charleston where Lambright, Vanderhorst and their friends bought and were “over-served” alcohol.

The suit states Vanderhorst was visibly and noticeably intoxicated at the club and was allowed to continue to buy and consume alcohol. Vanderhorst was then allowed to leave the club in an intoxicated state and drive her SUV rental home with the other passengers in the vehicle and continued to drink, according to the lawsuit.

Court records say Vanderhorst disregarded the railroad caution lights and arms on Remount Road and sped up and attempted to cross by driving in between the lowered arms in an attempt to beat the train when the SUV was struck.

Lawyers said that New Jack City should have known Vanderhorst was intoxicated but continued to serve her alcohol, and contributed to her impairment, intoxication, and the collision.

