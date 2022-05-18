Eight-Run Second Propels Cougars Past Bulldogs
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Reed Parris spun six strong innings, Sam Cochrane and Luke Wood combined to drive in six runs and College of Charleston pushed across eight runs in the second inning en route to a 15-9 win over The Citadel on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 15, The Citadel 9
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (35-15), The Citadel (24-27)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars struck first in the opening frame taking a 1-0 lead after Tyler Sorrentino led off with a single and scored on a bases-loaded walk.
- Charleston broke the game open in the home half of the second, sending 13 men to the plate and scoring eight runs on seven hits to open a 9-0 advantage. Cochrane plated two with a ground-rule double and Wood mashed a two-run homer to center in the frame.
- The Cougars added one in the fourth and one in the fifth to stretch the margin to 11-0 on a double by Jared Kirven.
- The Citadel got on the board in the sixth pushing one across to trim the deficit to 11-1.
- Tanner McCallister answered for CofC in the home half clearing the bases with a three-run double to put the Cougars ahead, 14-1.
- Cochrane plated the Cougars’ 15th run of the night with his fourth RBI of the game on a sac fly in the seventh.
- The Citadel would cut into the deficit over the final three frames with a pair of crooked numbers before the Charleston bullpen shut the door.
KEY COUGARS
- Cochrane reached base in five of his six plate appearances with a single, a double and three walks while driving in a season-high four runs.
- Tyler Sorrentino singled in each of his first three at-bats finishing the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI.
- Kirven went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a double.
- Cam Dean reached three times with a double, a single and walk. He scored three times and drove in one run.
- Parris delivered perhaps his best outing of the season holding The Citadel to one unearned run on three hits and striking out six in a season-high six innings of work.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With his bases-clearing double in the sixth, McCallister has now driven in eight runs in the last two games on just three hits.
- Charleston has now won 19 of the last 20 meetings with The Citadel avenging an 8-6 setback at Joe Riley Park on April 12.
- The eight-run second marks the Cougars’ highest run total in a single frame since scoring eight in the ninth at William & Mary last season.
- The Cougars finished the night 7-of-22 with runners in scoring position while batting .357 (5-for-14) with two outs.
- Charleston scored multiple runs with two outs for the 29th time this spring, pushing across a season-high eight runs with two down.
NEXT UP
The Cougars travel to Towson, Md. to close out the regular season with a three-game set against Towson beginning on Thursday afternoon. First pitch for Thursday’s series opener is slated for 3:00 p.m.
