Eight-Run Second Propels Cougars Past Bulldogs

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Reed Parris spun six strong innings, Sam Cochrane and Luke Wood combined to drive in six runs and College of Charleston pushed across eight runs in the second inning en route to a 15-9 win over The Citadel on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 15, The Citadel 9

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (35-15), The Citadel (24-27)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first in the opening frame taking a 1-0 lead after Tyler Sorrentino led off with a single and scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Charleston broke the game open in the home half of the second, sending 13 men to the plate and scoring eight runs on seven hits to open a 9-0 advantage. Cochrane plated two with a ground-rule double and Wood mashed a two-run homer to center in the frame.

The Cougars added one in the fourth and one in the fifth to stretch the margin to 11-0 on a double by Jared Kirven.

The Citadel got on the board in the sixth pushing one across to trim the deficit to 11-1.

Tanner McCallister answered for CofC in the home half clearing the bases with a three-run double to put the Cougars ahead, 14-1.

Cochrane plated the Cougars’ 15th run of the night with his fourth RBI of the game on a sac fly in the seventh.