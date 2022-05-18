SC Lottery
FBI responds to Timothy Taylor accusations involving disappearance of Brittany Drexel

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in the teen’s disappearance, has been effectively cleared of murder.

Timothy Taylor has repeatedly said over the years that he had nothing to do with Drexel, and his name was first floated around the investigation six years ago. An FBI agent testified in court that several people came forward saying Taylor was involved in Drexel’s disappearance, and that her body had been put in a gator pit in McClellanville so the body would be eaten.

That was a part of testimony in an armed robbery case in which Taylor served a probationary sentence.

Over that time, there were some rallies in defense of Taylor with his mother saying he was in class at the time Drexel went missing.

Others said with Taylor having lost one of his arms in a childhood accident it would be impossible for him to kidnap or kill anyone. They also accused investigators of pursuing federal charges against him for the armed robbery despite the fact he had already answered to them on the state level just to press him for information about Drexel.

The FBI released the following statement:

“Throughout the investigation law enforcement followed multiple leads to wherever they led us, all in effort to find Brittanee.  We have an obligation to follow leads to their conclusion. To that end, the person we believe is responsible for Brittanee’s murder has been arrested and charged.”

We’ve also reached out to Taylor’s lawyer from the federal case.

