FIRST ALERT: All I-26EB lanes blocked near Harleyville
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 between the Ridgeville and Harleyvilles exit has blocked all lanes.
The crash was reported near mile marker 182, about four miles east of the Harleyville exit, at 6:50 a.m., the Highway Patrol says.
Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the best way to avoid the blockage would be to exit I-26 East at exit 177 and take Highway 178 to Highway 78. From there, get back on I-26 East at mile marker 187.
There was no word about injuries or the number of vehicles involved.
Drivers headed east on I-26 should consider an alternate route or expect delays.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.