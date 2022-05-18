FIRST ALERT: All I-26EB lanes blocked near Harleyville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 between the Ridgeville and Harleyvilles exit has blocked all lanes.

The crash was reported near mile marker 182, about four miles east of the Harleyville exit, at 6:50 a.m., the Highway Patrol says.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the best way to avoid the blockage would be to exit I-26 East at exit 177 and take Highway 178 to Highway 78. From there, get back on I-26 East at mile marker 187.

There was no word about injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

Drivers headed east on I-26 should consider an alternate route or expect delays.

