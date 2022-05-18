Eastbound lanes reopen after I-26 crash near Harleyville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The eastbound side of I-26 has fully reopened after an early-morning crash in Dorchester County blocked all lanes.

The crash was reported near mile marker 182, about four miles east of the Harleyville exit, at 6:50 a.m., the Highway Patrol says. For more than an hour, all eastbound lanes had been blocked.

As of 8:15 a.m., only the left lane remained closed, troopers said. Shortly thereafter, that lane appeared to have reopened as well.

Troopers have not yet released details on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

