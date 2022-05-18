Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said more than two dozen suspects were busted in an investigation into drug trafficking for Mexican cartels that were linked to an Upstate restaurant.

Drug trafficking was being facilitated by the owners of Greenville restaurant Los Primos, according to the Attorney General. Investigators say the methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were trafficked directly out of the restaurant on West Parker Road as well as taco trucks they operated.

Taco truck outside Los Primos, a Greenville restaurant the Attorney General says was trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels. (FOX Carolina News)

Investigators seized 11 kilograms of meth, 584 grams of cocaine, over 20 firearms and $63,000 in cash during the investigation. They believe more than 1,000 kilograms of meth, 100 kilograms of cocaine and 2 kilograms of heroin were trafficked through South Carolina by the operation.

The information gathered in the investigation led Georgia and federal authorities to seize more drugs from apartments and stash houses in Atlanta. The bust there led to approximately 200 kilos of meth, 3.5 kilos of cocaine, 3.2 kilos of heroin, 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana and 900 Xanax pills.

A substantial portion of those drugs were allegedly intended for South Carolina.

A state grand jury issued 124 charges against 34 suspects in the case.

