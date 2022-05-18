SC Lottery
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will release this fall, just in time for Halloween

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.(Bette Midler / Instagram)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Watch out - the Sanderson sisters will be back this fall in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Disney+ announced Tuesday that “Hocus Pocus 2″ will release Sept. 30, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Director Anne Fletcher in a news release issued during production.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

