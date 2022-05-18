Improved Berkeley County boat landing to bring more accessibility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is planning to celebrate a new and improved Cypress Gardens boat landing at a Wednesday afternoon ribbon-cutting in Moncks Corner.

County leaders say the improvements should enhance the visitor experience at one of the county’s most popular sites for boaters and fishermen.

Before the improvements, the site previously had only 35 parking spaces, all for boats and consistently had over 70 boats parked along the road because space was limited.

The county, known for its outdoor recreational spots, says it prioritizes the visitor experience, so a change had to come.

The project was completed in-house by Berkeley County Roads & Bridges and Facilities & Grounds with a cost of about $400,000.

Some of the upgrades include over 90 boat trailer parking spaces, dozens of passenger vehicle parking, and security improvements.

The county also has provided four handicapped-accessible boat trailer parking spaces allowing all people to have access no matter their ability.

The ceremony will start at 4 p.m. at the Cypress Gardens Boat Landing, located at 3000 Cypress Gardens Rd. in Moncks Corner.

