Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/16)

Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

4-A - Elimination game

James Island 4, Beaufort 0 - The Trojans will travel to Airport for an elimination game on Tuesday

3-A - Elimination game

Brookland-Cayce 7, Hanahan 3

2-A - Elimination game

Philip Simmons 12, Woodland 3 - The Iron Horses advance to the Lower State finals on Wednesday at Hartsville.

Softball

5-A - 2nd game

Lexington 6, Summerville 5 - The Green Wave will host Chapin in an elimination game on Wednesday

Chapin 4, Wando 3

2-A - 2nd game

Marion 9, Timberland 6

