Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/16)
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
4-A - Elimination game
James Island 4, Beaufort 0 - The Trojans will travel to Airport for an elimination game on Tuesday
3-A - Elimination game
Brookland-Cayce 7, Hanahan 3
2-A - Elimination game
Philip Simmons 12, Woodland 3 - The Iron Horses advance to the Lower State finals on Wednesday at Hartsville.
Softball
5-A - 2nd game
Lexington 6, Summerville 5 - The Green Wave will host Chapin in an elimination game on Wednesday
Chapin 4, Wando 3
2-A - 2nd game
Marion 9, Timberland 6
