One person detained after report of assault, pointing gun at officers in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person has been detained following a report of an assault and a weapon being pointed at police officers at a home in West Ashley Wednesday evening.

According to police, the initial call came in at 4:33 p.m. for a mental health situation where a subject arrived at a home on Pristine View Road and either struck or attempted to strike someone on the porch with a bat.

A report states that the subject then entered the home and armed themselves with a gun.

The subject then came back outside with the firearm around 5:44 p.m. and was allegedly pointing it at officers before firing at least one gunshot into the air, police officials said. The report continued to say the subject then went in and out of the home repeatedly with the gun.

Authorities say around 6:08 p.m. the person was peacefully detained by the officers without further incident and without apparent injury.

EMS units assisted.

