Police search for gunman after 2 teens shot at Georgia Taco Bell

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating after two 16-year-olds were struck by gunfire during a dispute with another person.

It happened at the Taco Bell on Camp Fulton Way in South Fulton just outside of Atlanta, CBS46 reported. Investigators say they are working to collect evidence from the scene, but that no arrests have been made.

A witness told investigators the shooter appeared to be an employee and got into an argument with a few customers, which escalated when he allegedly pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at customers in the parking lot. As of Wednesday morning, police have not confirmed this information.

The teens were both transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

