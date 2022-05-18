SC Lottery
Republican Robby Robbins wins special election for District 97

Republican Robby Robbins has won the special election for the State House of Representatives...
Republican Robby Robbins has won the special election for the State House of Representatives District 97 race, according to unofficial results.(Robby Robbins for S.C. House/Facebook)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican Robby Robbins has won the special election for the State House of Representatives District 97 race, according to unofficial results.

Robbins received 1,511 votes (63.41%) to Democrat ReZsaun Leiws’ 862 votes (36.17%).

District 97 includes Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton counties.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected to the South Carolina State House of Representatives for House District 97,” Robbins said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who showed up to the polls today to vote. We couldn’t have done this without you and our strong support system behind this campaign.”

