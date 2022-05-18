SC Lottery
SOLD OUT: Carolina Country Music Fest announces it is officially sold out

Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest(Source: S.C. Governor Henry McMaster via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced on Wednesday that all tickets have been sold.

“Screaming over here – WE ARE SOLD OUT! THANK YOU, CCMFER’S! We can’t wait to see y’all at the beach,” CCMF tweeted out.

CCMF INFORMATION | 2022 Lineup

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 9 – June 12, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

CCMF added that if you don’t have tickets and are looking to buy and/or sell from a third party, there are safe ways to do so.

CLICK HERE for safety tips and exchange methods to help you.

