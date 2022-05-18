SOLD OUT: Carolina Country Music Fest announces it is officially sold out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced on Wednesday that all tickets have been sold.

“Screaming over here – WE ARE SOLD OUT! THANK YOU, CCMFER’S! We can’t wait to see y’all at the beach,” CCMF tweeted out.

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 9 – June 12, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

CCMF added that if you don’t have tickets and are looking to buy and/or sell from a third party, there are safe ways to do so.

