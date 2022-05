CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The calendar says May but it will feel more like July over the next couple days.

TODAY: Sunny and Hot. High 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Stray PM Storm. High 96.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 96.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

