SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumers can expect to see their cellphone bills increase as companies look for ways to fight inflation.

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee $3.13 a month, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reports that Verizon representatives said business customers will see phone data plans increase by $2.20 a month and basic service plans going up by 98 cents.

You can expect to see the new charges beginning in June.

This move comes on the heels of AT&T announcing similar price increases.

According to Bloomberg, AT&T raised its rates on older consumer plans by $6 on single lines and $12 for families in an effort to compete with rising costs and wages.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
Walter Laquan Bradley is charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to...
Man charged with assault, causing damage at N. Charleston school
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
Bryan Alejandro Garcia Sandoval was arrested Friday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual...
N. Charleston man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere “day and date” in movie theaters and on a streaming...
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
The program called ‘Just Home Project’ is led by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur...
Charleston Co. selected for initiative focused on link between housing instability, incarceration
The Rev. Glenda Sutton with Family Affairs Ministries says she thinks more members will attend...
Churches expect more members to attend armed after mass shootings
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions