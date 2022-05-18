WATCH: Dominion Energy makes charitable donation to SCDNR

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy is making a donation towards water safety Wednesday.

The company presented a side scan sonar unit and an $120,000 grant to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the South Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers Association. The devices can be used to help locate objects and individuals in murky waters.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke about the state’s natural resources and how the public can enjoy them safely. He praised SCDNR, “We do have splendid law enforcement. We have splendid natural resources.”

Dominion Energy South Carolina President Keller Kissam made a special presentation to the governor and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers. (Dominion Energy)

Dominion said it contributed more than $48 million in 2021 to community causes.

