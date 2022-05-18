Working Wednesdays: Knight’s Companies hiring managers, drivers and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A construction company started more than 50 years ago is still growing and hiring to meet demand. Knight’s Companies will highlight current openings on Live 5′s Working Wednesdays.

In 1969, Bud Knight established Knight’s Septic Tank Inc. with just one pumping truck. Over the years, he expanded the business into related areas and created Knight’s Redi-Mix, Knight’s Precast, Knight’s Trucking, and Knight’s Pumping within Knight’s Companies. Knight’s has been family-owned and operated since the beginning.

“With the highest certified quality control workers and engineers in the state, Knight’s is built on product assurance and upholds high standards in all aspects of the business. From manufacturing to on-site service, Knight’s Companies are dedicated to their focus on customer service,” a spokesperson said.

Current openings include, CDL drivers, parts & service coordinator, plant maintenance/millwright, production associates, sales representative, plant manager, concrete mixer truck drivers, and many others.

To apply, just click the link.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.