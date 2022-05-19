SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Board of education: Middle school counselor license suspended after failing to report sexual abuse

A Moultrie Middle School counselor was fired and her educator license suspended after the South...
A Moultrie Middle School counselor was fired and her educator license suspended after the South Carolina Board of Education say she failed to report the sexual abuse of a student.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moultrie Middle School counselor was fired and her educator license suspended after the South Carolina Board of Education says she failed to report the sexual abuse of a student.

In April, the state board of education suspended Dana Helms Grow’s license for two years beginning this June.

Grow was placed on leave in June of 2020 following a Charleston County School District investigation that concluded that Grow failed to report information a teacher shared with her regarding the sexual abuse of a student.

She was then fired in September of 2020.

According to a termination letter from the district, after the student asked Grow not to share the abuse with her family, Grow agreed and later stated that the child was not in imminent danger, and Grow decided not to report the incident using her professional judgement.

Later, a health instruction provider was given a written card from the student reporting her situation. According to the district, the instructor went to an SRO to report the incident, then scheduled a meeting that included Grow.

District officials said Grow had the opportunity to tell someone about the the abuse at that time but did not do so.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at...
SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
SC grand jury indicts 34 accused in 2-state drug ring

Latest News

Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
Several babies in the Lowcountry are in the hospital because of issues related to the shortage...
Several babies in the Lowcountry hospitalized due to issues related to baby formula shortage
The video shows deputies chasing after the suspects’ vehicle on Johns Island and later when...
WATCH: Sheriff’s office releases dashcam footage from deadly weekend crash following chase
VIDEO: WATCH: Sheriff’s office releases dashcam footage from deadly weekend crash
VIDEO: WATCH: Sheriff’s office releases dashcam footage from deadly weekend crash