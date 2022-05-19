Board of education: Middle school counselor license suspended after failing to report sexual abuse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moultrie Middle School counselor was fired and her educator license suspended after the South Carolina Board of Education says she failed to report the sexual abuse of a student.

In April, the state board of education suspended Dana Helms Grow’s license for two years beginning this June.

Grow was placed on leave in June of 2020 following a Charleston County School District investigation that concluded that Grow failed to report information a teacher shared with her regarding the sexual abuse of a student.

She was then fired in September of 2020.

According to a termination letter from the district, after the student asked Grow not to share the abuse with her family, Grow agreed and later stated that the child was not in imminent danger, and Grow decided not to report the incident using her professional judgement.

Later, a health instruction provider was given a written card from the student reporting her situation. According to the district, the instructor went to an SRO to report the incident, then scheduled a meeting that included Grow.

District officials said Grow had the opportunity to tell someone about the the abuse at that time but did not do so.

