Charleston Police investigating assault of Haut Gap Middle student

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a student was assaulted at a Johns Island Middle School on Monday.

Officers were called out to Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island sometime around 5 p.m. after students called 911 saying someone had been assaulted.

According to an incident report, the student, Juan Cerritos, was asked if he wanted to play fight. After saying no multiple times, that’s when things started to escalate.

“One of them threw tea on me,” Juan explains. “I chased them and I didn’t touch them at all. They slipped on the ground and I asked them how they slipped. And then one of them hits me from the back.”

That was all caught on camera and the video is making its rounds on social media.

“I was confused and scared at the same time,” Juan says.

Lailah Wood is Juan’s girlfriend, also a student at Haut Gap Middle, and witnessed the whole thing.

“I was actually very emotional,” Lailah says. “It was very scary for me. I didn’t know what to do because I’ve never been in that situation.”

According to the report, Juan attempted to defend himself, began swinging his hands and tried to get out of the area. It goes on to say he hit another female in the group. After escaping, the report states he noticed another group coming toward him and that’s when he was assaulted again.

“There was one group and then there was a 9th grader that came toward me and fought me because I guess I hit one of his siblings,” Juan says.

The Charleston County School District is aware of the incident and says any resulting disciplinary action will be consistent with the established student discipline protocols.

Lailah’s dad is concerned this was able to go on for the length of time without any intervention.

“It was very nonchalant,” Jeffrey Wood says. “I was told it was after school hours – but it can’t be after school hours because it’s in the middle of school and an event they have going on. And I was also told that it’s not their property – but that’s where they play at recess. So it has got to be school grounds. I would like some kind of authority watching what’s going on out there.”

Juan’s mom says she plans on pressing charges and wants to see changes.

“Have some cameras out there on the playground because the principal said there were no cameras there,” Josie Esparza, says. “If the students hadn’t recorded the videos themselves, obviously assaulting him, we wouldn’t even know who it was.”

Charleston Police say no charges have officially been made as of Thursday but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.