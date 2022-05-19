CofC Men’s Golf Clinches Berth in NCAA Championships for First Time Since 2001

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. – The No. 53 College of Charleston Men’s Golf squad clinched a spot at the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2001 on Wednesday. The Cougars placed fifth at the Palm Beach Gardens NCAA Regional, becoming one of 30 teams nationally to secure a spot at the National Championships. It’ll mark the second trip to the NCAA Championships in program history.

The top five finishing teams at the NCAA Regional advanced. CofC entered the day tied for fifth and fell to sixth early in the final round, but surged in impressive, emphatic fashion over the last 12 holes. The Cougars wound up firing a 4-over par 292 on Wednesday and carded a 14-over par for the week, 11 strokes ahead of sixth-place No. 45 Little Rock.

CofC entered as the No. 9 seed and beat four nationally ranked en route to the Top-5 finish. The Cougars are the first CAA program to advance to the National Championship since Georgia State in 2007. The fifth-place NCAA Regional performance matched the best by a CAA member in league history.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this group of young men,” head coach Mitch Krywulycz said. “Advancing thru an NCAA Regional is exceptionally difficult with an experienced team, with multiple freshmen and new faces it’s almost unheard of. We spoke in our team meeting last night about how difficult today would be, and the pressure they would feel and the intensity at this level. They handled the moment incredibly well and as a program I think this shows the college golf world what we’re capable of.”

Freshman Kieron van Wyk, fresh off an individual CAA Championship, led the charge for CofC. He finished T-4 at the NCAA Regional with a 4-under 212, carding back-to-back 69s in the first two rounds. Fellow freshman Nevill Ruiter was electric on Wednesday, powering CofC to the finish line with a 3-under 69. He gave the Cougars two Top-10 performers by placing 10th at 1-under par for the week.

Senior Jack Parrott was crucial to the Cougars clinching a spot at the NCAA Championships. The veteran scored for CofC all three days, following a second-round 74 with a 3-over 75 on Wednesday. In the final round, Parrott piled up 13 pars.

Sophomore Zach Reuland showed resilience and poise. After an 84 on Day Two, Reuland bounced back in a big way with a 2-over 74 on Wednesday. He shot up 10 spots on the leaderboard in Round 3 and ended up placing 57th at 16-over par for the week. Reuland helped the Cougars stretch their lead over sixth-place Little Rock down the stretch with two birdies over the final seven holes.

Ty Sullivan placed T-63, giving CofC a huge boost on Day Two with a key 4-over 76, which allowed CofC to be in a great position heading into the final day.

CofC now returns home to Charleston to prep for its first NCAA Championships berth in 21 years. The Championships tee off in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, May 27 at Grayhawk Golf Club.

