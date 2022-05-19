SC Lottery
Crews searching for 2 missing jet skiers in Murrells Inlet

The jet skiers reportedly were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department are searching for 2 missing jet skiers Thursday afternoon.

The jet skiers reportedly were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.

Details of the search were confirmed by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine unit is also on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

