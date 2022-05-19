SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teenager

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since the weekend.

Robert Parker, originally from Greenville but living in West Ashley, was last seen in the 700 block of Hitching Post Road between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Parker may be with another juvenile, deputies say. They also may be wearing pajamas.

Deputies describe Parker as being 5′5″, weighing around 150 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

No foul play is suspected, Knapp said.

Anyone who sees Parker is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Detective Jacko at 843-529-5357.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
Grace Nolen, 15, was last seen Monday in West Ashley. Police say she has friends and...
Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Raymond Moody
Records: Drexel kidnapping, murder suspect released from parole supervision less than 2 years before disappearance
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
SC grand jury indicts 34 accused in 2-state drug ring

Latest News

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
Shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate James Island gunfire
The City of Charleston is planning to write the next 20-year peninsula plan and a Lowcountry...
Group helping community shape priorities for next Charleston Peninsula plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. jail inmate suffers life-threatening injuries, SLED investigating
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate James Island gunfire