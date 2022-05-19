Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teenager

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since the weekend.

Robert Parker, originally from Greenville but living in West Ashley, was last seen in the 700 block of Hitching Post Road between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Parker may be with another juvenile, deputies say. They also may be wearing pajamas.

Deputies describe Parker as being 5′5″, weighing around 150 pounds and having brown hair and blue eyes.

No foul play is suspected, Knapp said.

Anyone who sees Parker is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Detective Jacko at 843-529-5357.

