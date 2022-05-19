SC Lottery
Deputies, police officers respond to MUSC parking area

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Charleston Police Department were spotted responding to MUSC in downtown Wednesday night.

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

