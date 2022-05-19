FIRST ALERT: Crash on Saint Andrews Boulevard blocking lanes towards downtown

SC Lottery
Police say one lane towards downtown Charleston is currently open, and the others are closed.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says traffic is slow-moving after a “significant collision” in the 800 block of Saint Andrews Blvd.

Police say one lane towards downtown Charleston is currently open, and the others are closed.

Some traffic is being diverted from the area.

There is no official word on any injuries resulting from the crash.

