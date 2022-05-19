SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Record high possible today!

By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summertime heat smack dab in the middle of May! Record warmth is possible today as temperatures are set to soar into the 90s across all inland areas. The record high temperature is 96° at Charleston International Airport, set in 1996. We’ll may a run at that record high under tons of sunshine and hot southwesterly breeze. We’ll keep an eye out very late today for the potential of one or two thunderstorms. The chance of rain is very low but if a storm develops it could become strong very quickly. Rain chances today are less than 20%. We expect a dry Friday with temps back in the mid 90s followed by minor relief from heat this weekend as we start to increase the cloud cover and chance of a few showers and storms. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Stray Evening Storm Possible. High 96.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 96.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

