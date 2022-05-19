SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Grace Nolen, 15, was last seen Monday in West Ashley. Police say she has friends and...
Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Raymond Moody
Records: Drexel kidnapping, murder suspect released from parole supervision less than 2 years before disappearance

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man once named, now cleared in Drexel case to speak to reporters
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain