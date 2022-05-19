SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florida woman throws fake snake at deputy after chase

A Florida woman reportedly threw a fake snake at a deputy following a chase, where she hit a patrol car. (WPBF, LEROY PABLO, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By Ari Hait
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida woman is accused of throwing a rubber snake at a deputy, one of several charges she now faces after a bizarre chase.

“Yeah. I think one of the takeaways from this whole thing is that there’s nothing routine about a routine traffic stop,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

Snyder said that routine traffic stop happened at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. A deputy on a motorcycle tried to pull over a pickup truck when another pickup truck hit the gas hard. So, the deputy chased that truck.

Snyder said the driver slammed on her breaks, forcing the deputy to move to the right side of the vehicle.

“Once he stopped, she intentionally swerved over and tried to hit his bike. He actually had jump off to not get hit,” he said.

Snyder said the driver then took off again and tried to hit three sheriff’s cruisers. The chase ended after five miles, when the driver allegedly rammed another truck, flipping it, injuring the three people inside.

It was then that things took a weird turn.

“She came out of the vehicle and instead of surrendering, she threw what looked like a real snake at our deputy,” Snyder said.

Investigators said she threw a rubber snake at them, but the deputy very much thought it was real.

According to the sheriff, she threw it just moments after the deputy had put away his gun.

“Fortunately for her, instead of re-engaging with the firearm, he goes for a Taser and ends it right there,” Snyder said. “If she had thrown that snake, when the gun was out, we may be talking about police officer-involved shooting right now.”

The woman’s name has not been released but charges include aggravated assault and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at...
SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
SC grand jury indicts 34 accused in 2-state drug ring

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel asks GOP lawmaker to testify about Capitol tour
Travis Odell is currently on a ventilator at MUSC and has had at least nine surgeries since the...
Suspected drunk driver faces lawsuit as pedi-cab driver remains on ventilator
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
VIDEO: Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
VIDEO: Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
VIDEO: Lowcountry babies hospitalized linked to formula shortage
VIDEO: Lowcountry babies hospitalized linked to formula shortage