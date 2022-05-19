SC Lottery
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire

By Ray Rivera and Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday morning a gunshot victim from James Island showed up at MUSC for treatment Wednesday night as deputies were investigating a report of shots fired.

Deputies responded to the report of gunfire near Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane at 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

During that time, Knapp said a victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at MUSC by personal vehicle, Knapp said.

Knapp confirmed Thursday morning that the victim was injured in that gunfire.

Deputies along with officers from the Charleston Police Department were spotted responding to one of MUSC’s parking areas which had been closed off with crime scene tape.

A tow truck later responded to tow away a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday night there was limited information on what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

