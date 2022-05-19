SC Lottery
Live 5 News wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Murrow Awards
Murrow Awards(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News team has been honored for overall excellence with an Edward R. Murrow Award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association made the announcement Thursday.

The award recognizes outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“I am very proud of our team for being named the recipient of the 2022 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence,” WCSC Vice President and General Manager Dan Cates said. “This recognition has long been considered the top category in Murrow Award and transcends all departments and all employees.”

The award is named for legendary journalist and war correspondent Edward R. Murrow.

