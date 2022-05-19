Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/18)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A Lower State Finals

Berkeley 6, Lexington 0 - The Stags advance to the state championship series and will travel to Ft. Mill for game 1 on Saturday

3-A Lower State Finals

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Brookand-Cayce 5 - The Landsharks will host Chapman in game 1 of the state title series on Saturday

2-A Lower State Finals

Andrew Jackson 8, Philip Simmons 7 F/9

Softball

Summerville 9, Chapin 4 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State Championship game on Friday at Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.