SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/18)

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A Lower State Finals

Berkeley 6, Lexington 0 - The Stags advance to the state championship series and will travel to Ft. Mill for game 1 on Saturday

3-A Lower State Finals

Oceanside Collegiate 8, Brookand-Cayce 5 - The Landsharks will host Chapman in game 1 of the state title series on Saturday

2-A Lower State Finals

Andrew Jackson 8, Philip Simmons 7 F/9

Softball

Summerville 9, Chapin 4 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State Championship game on Friday at Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies received a call just after 8 a.m. about shots fired on Gains Mill Drive off Myers Road...
Early-morning Berkeley County shooting leaves man dead
Walter Laquan Bradley is charged with third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to...
Man charged with assault, causing damage at N. Charleston school
Brittanee Drexel had last been seen in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. Investigators say that...
Deputies: Man confessed to strangling, killing Brittanee Drexel
Gustavao Wright Hills Jr., 22, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a...
Police make arrest in North Charleston drive-by shooting
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance

Latest News

The RiverDogs earned a 4-2 win over Augusta Wednesday night
One Big Inning Allows RiverDogs to Topple GreenJackets 4-2
The College of Charleston finished 5th in their Regional at Palm Beach to advance to the NCAA...
CofC Men’s Golf Clinches Berth in NCAA Championships for First Time Since 2001
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens looks on...
Gamecocks add former NFL head coach Freddie Kitchens to staff
Eight-Run Second Propels Cougars Past Bulldogs