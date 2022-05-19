Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/18)
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A Lower State Finals
Berkeley 6, Lexington 0 - The Stags advance to the state championship series and will travel to Ft. Mill for game 1 on Saturday
3-A Lower State Finals
Oceanside Collegiate 8, Brookand-Cayce 5 - The Landsharks will host Chapman in game 1 of the state title series on Saturday
2-A Lower State Finals
Andrew Jackson 8, Philip Simmons 7 F/9
Softball
Summerville 9, Chapin 4 - The Green Wave advance to the Lower State Championship game on Friday at Lexington.
