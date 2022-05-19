SC Lottery
More sticker shock: Memorial Day gas prices likely to set all-time record

Drivers this Memorial Day will be contending with the most expensive holiday weekend at the...
Drivers this Memorial Day will be contending with the most expensive holiday weekend at the pump ever recorded, GasBuddy said Thursday.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers this Memorial Day will be contending with the most expensive holiday weekend at the pump ever recorded, GasBuddy said Thursday.

The average gas price in the U.S. topped $4.50 per gallon following a short reprieve in April, and has recently reached new all-time highs. GasBuddy expects the average price from Memorial Day to Labor Day to be $4.40 per gallon nationally.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your home.

“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

Despite record-high gas prices, 58% of Americans intend to road trip this summer, a rise from last summer, when gas prices were nearly $1.50 lower per gallon.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina remained at $4.16 as of Monday morning. That price was 46.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County was selling Thursday morning at $4.08 per gallon at a Moncks Corner station.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

